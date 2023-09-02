Highlights Middlesbrough have signed Sam Greenwood on a season-long loan to add depth to the squad.

Greenwood's versatility makes him an intriguing asset and it remains to be seen where he will fit in Carrick's side.

Boro have struggled in the transfer window and are relying on young and inexperienced players, like Greenwood, to improve their results.

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Sam Greenwood from Leeds United.

The forward has joined Michael Carrick’s side as part of a season-long loan agreement.

Greenwood has made just one substitute appearance for Daniel Farke’s side in the league so far this season, coming off the bench in the closing stages of the team’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

The 21-year-old also featured in the side’s 1-1 draw with Salford City midweek, coming off the bench at half-time in a cup fixture that saw the Whites eliminated from the competition on penalties.

Boro have signed the versatile youngster in a bid to add some strength in depth to Carrick’s side.

Boro have made a poor start to the current Championship campaign, with the team hoping the arrival of Greenwood can help boost their chances of fighting for promotion.

Will Sam Greenwood be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt is interested in what kind of impact Greenwood can have on the squad.

She has highlighted his versatility as an intriguing asset that makes her wonder what kind of position he will take up in Carrick’s side.

“It’s quite interesting that Boro have signed Sam Greenwood because it is a relatively new link,” Malt told Football League World.

“He does definitely fit the profile of player that Boro have been targeting this summer.

“A young, hungry type of player with potentially a decent resale value as well, provided we do develop him.

“On a season-long loan, could that potentially be made permanent? We’ll have to see.

“It will be interesting also to see where he fits because, having had a look at where he has been played in his career, he is quite versatile so that definitely ticks the box.

“From what we’ve seen of the Michael Carrick-type player, he does want his signings to be quite flexible in their positioning and quite versatile too.

“And he appears to be a pretty good set piece threat, which Boro definitely need someone to improve on.

“So, as with pretty much all of Boro’s signings this summer, I am pretty intrigued.”

Boro have earned just one point from a possible 12 so far, with the team sitting 22nd in the table after a difficult summer in the transfer window.

Can Sam Greenwood help turn things around at Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough need someone to help turn things around, because the recruitment team have had a difficult summer in trying to improve the squad.

Carrick’s team look a lot worse than they did last May, with key loan players not replaced adequately in the market.

This has made things difficult for Carrick, who is now relying on young and inexperienced attackers to get results.

Greenwood is yet another player of that profile that has arrived, with the 21-year-old having struggled to break through into the first team squad at Leeds.

It’s not a massively inspiring signing, but perhaps working under Carrick is what Greenwood needs to kickstart his career.