Middlesbrough return to competitive action this weekend with a clash against Millwall.

Michael Carrick’s side suffered the disappointment of missing out on promotion last season with a play-off defeat to Coventry City.

The team will be aiming to once again compete for a top six spot this year, having been tipped by many to do so.

Boro have not been in the top flight since 2017, so will be looking to put that to an end in 2024.

However, it has been a difficult summer at the Riverside so far with a number of key players departing the club following the end of their loan spells.

An injury to Chuba Akpom has also raised concerns over what kind of attack Boro will put forward this weekend to face Gary Rowett’s side.

Who will be a surprise package at Middlesbrough this season?

But FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt believes that new signing Morgan Rogers could surprise people with his performances this season.

She was not expecting the former Manchester City youth player to be used through the middle by Carrick in pre-season, but now believes he could be the team’s starting striker for the time being.

“I think based purely on how he’s been used in pre-season, I’d have to say Morgan Rogers,” Malt told Football League World.

“I was aware that Morgan Rogers did play up front for Blackpool last season, but I didn’t expect that to continue into his spell at Middlesbrough as well.

“Plus we do still have Marcus Forss at the club, and I was really expecting Marcus Forss to have a more central role in this team in pre-season.

“And that’s just not been the case, he’s remained out wide on the right.

“So, Michael Carrick has clearly seen something in Morgan Rogers to trial him up front.

“Will we see it going into the season? We probably will.

“But whether or not that will stick is another question.

“But the surprise package is definitely Morgan Rogers playing up front.”

Seny Dieng has also arrived as a new signing at the Riverside, taking up the mantle as first-choice goalkeeper.

The likes of Rav van den Berg, Alex Gilbert, Sam Silvera, Tom Glover and Jamie Jones have all also been signed this summer.

Can Morgan Rogers lead the line for Middlesbrough this season?

Rogers, 21, had an underwhelming time on loan with Blackpool last year, making 20 appearances in the league but only contributing one goal and one assist.

Middlesbrough were known for being a free-scoring, attacking side under Carrick last season, so will be hoping Rogers can improve his form in front of goal.

Otherwise, it could be a difficult start to the campaign for the team with Akpom out injured.

The coming weeks will be a big test for Rogers, if he is used up front, as it could determine whether Boro pursue another forward in the transfer market or not.