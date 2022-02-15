Middlesbrough fan pundit makes Premier League prediction on Isaiah Jones amid sparkling form

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones could potentially be the subject of interest from Premier League teams but they may not make an approach until they see how he performances during his second full season of first-team football at the Riverside, as per FLW Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt who delivered her prediction.

The 22-year-old has been an exceptional asset for Chris Wilder’s men this term, establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet despite not being thought of as a regular first-teamer before the start of this campaign.

Making an impressive 28 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign thus far, he has recorded nine assists and popped up at valuable times to win points for the promotion chasers in their quest to return to the Premier League.

Not only has he been crucial to their promotion prospects, supplying vital last-minute assists against Blackpool and Reading in recent months, he was also integral in booking an FA Cup date with Manchester United after playing his part in the winner against Mansfield Town last month.

At Old Trafford, he stepped up to the plate extremely well to keep the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho at bay for large periods of the game, summing up what has been a superb season for the wide man thus far.

FLW Boro fan pundit Malt even believes a sizeable percentage of the second-tier side’s threat would disappear if he was to become unavailable at any point, though he has been fit for the entire campaign so far.

Speaking to Football League World, she said: “Jones has been great and Boro fans will probably tell you that he doesn’t exist and to keep hush about him.

“He’s been absolutely fantastic, somebody that three years ago was playing in non-league for Tooting and Mitcham and he’s stepped up so well.

“And I don’t think anybody could have expected it really because pre-season, he was going to go out on loan. It wasn’t until Sammy Ameobi got an injury that he was propelled into the first-team conversation.

“He is invaluable to Boro at the moment. If you take him out of our team, it takes away a big, big part of our game – and a big threat of ours.

“Wayne Rooney said after the game against Derby that he changed Derby’s setup to try and counter Jones – and it didn’t work because he had three assists.

“I would expect Premier League interest in the summer but I wouldn’t expect any team to act on it, although there are a lot of teams that are wanting those young players to build up assets.

“I kind of expect Premier League teams to maybe wait it out a little bit and maybe see if he can perform just as well in his second season as a first-team regular.”

The Verdict:

As Malt has touched on, it may only be a matter of time before Jones is looked at by top-tier clubs and after putting in the performance he did live on ITV against Man United, that will only raise his profile further.

However, more game time is needed under his belt before he can justify a move up and he may be able to do that himself with his current side this season, with Wilder’s men looking in fine fettle going into the final few months of the campaign.

Not only is he capable of defending – but he’s also a brilliant asset to have going forward. You would expect the 22-year-old to have clear faults considering how little football he played at the Riverside prior to this term.

But his end product is especially impressive and he certainly has the speed to create major problems for defences, so he will be a valuable first-team player to have regardless of which division the Teesside outfit are in during 2022/23.

And at the moment, he’s doing everything possible to ensure he starts over Djed Spence when the latter’s loan at Nottingham Forest expires. Keeping his consistency will now be key – something he has done so far this season.