Middlesbrough fan pundit makes Josh Coburn claim ahead of Luton clash as Wilder faces dilemma

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chris Wilder has a real selection dilemma on his hands this weekend as his Middlesbrough side host Luton Town in Championship action at The Riverside.

Both sides were in FA Cup action in midweek, but only one of the teams were successful against Premier League opposition.

Despite going ahead twice in the tie at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters succumbed to European champions Chelsea but it was a different story for Boro against Tottenham Hotspur.

Quiz: Can you name what club these Middlesbrough one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 8 1. Jamal Blackman Barnsley Huddersfield Town Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday

It went to extra time on Teesside and it was local lad and academy graduate Josh Coburn who settled the contest with a fierce close-range strike to send Boro into the last eight of the competition.

Having made his debut at the back end of last season for the club, 19-year-old Coburn has proven to have somewhat of a clinical touch in his sporadic appearances during the 2021-22 campaign, with the winner against Spurs taking his tally to four goals in 12 senior matches.

Coburn started in the reverse fixture against Luton earlier in the season and even scored in that match, and FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt thinks that now is a good time to let him have another chance from the very start of a match.

“‘Why not’ would be my response to that,” Dana said.

“I can’t really see the drawbacks of it because for me Josh Coburn is our most natural finisher, our most clinical striker and it’s a bit of an odd one with Boro’s striker situation at the moment because there has been a lot of rotation.

“Nobody’s really nailed down a starting berth regularly of late and that’s probably largely down to the fixture run-in – we’ve got a lot of tough fixtures coming up thick and fast but for Coburn, especially off the back of that high at Spurs scoring the winner, I wouldn’t be mad at him starting and I would love to see him get that opportunity.”

The Verdict

There’s such strong competition for places at the Riverside Stadium but despite all that, Coburn has still had the odd chance in the league.

However when the likes of Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun come in mid-season, it could be a bit of a knock to his confidence, especially when he didn’t end up departing himself on loan for more game-time.

It could have been a blessing in disguise for Coburn though as he got his big chance against Spurs and took it, and that kind of impact will be hard for Chris Wilder to ignore.

With squad rotation, especially after such a hectic midweek game, very important right now, it would be a surprise if Coburn didn’t get his chance against Luton.