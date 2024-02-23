Highlights Middlesbrough interested in Bulgarian midfielder with contract set to expire.

Kraev may be a suitable fit for upcoming summer strengthening needs in midfield.

Middlesbrough's recent form puts them 13th in Championship table, 10 points from top six.

Middlesbrough are among three Championship clubs monitoring the future of Bulgarian international Andrian Kraev.

According to Sportal, the Teesside outfit are interested in signing the 25-year-old this summer.

Kraev is currently plying his trade with Levski Sofia, but has a contract that is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

A lack of agreement with Sofia over a new deal has led to him being cast out of the first team squad, being forced to train with the reserves, which has raised significant doubt over his future.

But Middlesbrough face competition from Hull City and Coventry City in the race to sign the midfielder.

Kraev is unknown quantity

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt believes the club will likely need to strengthen in midfield this summer.

While she is unsure just how good of a fit Kraev is for the team, her understanding is that he could be the type of midfielder Michael Carrick’s side could use.

“I will preface this by saying I don’t know much about Kraev, he has been likened to Ben Sheaf though and I think that that’s the type of player Boro maybe miss in midfield,” Malt told Football League World.

“Add to that my belief that Hayden Hackney will leave this summer, as I think a lot of Boro fans are predicting, and that Lewis O’Brien is on loan and not contracted to us beyond this season, midfield suddenly becomes a position that may well need to be strengthened in the summer.

“So, I think it’s an interesting and slightly left-field link but Boro do seem to be exploring different markets around the globe, so interesting but will it happen? We’ll have to wait and see.”

Middlesbrough league position

Middlesbrough are fighting for promotion to the Premier League this year, but recent form has seen them fall behind their play-off rivals.

Carrick’s side has won just one of their last five league games, which has seen them fall to 13th in the Championship table.

The gap to the top six is currently 10 points going into the weekend’s latest round of action.

Next up for Boro is a home game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, as they chase consecutive victories after beating league leaders Leicester City last weekend.

Kraev could prove a shrewd signing

Kraev is a defensively-minded midfielder that could bring plenty of physicality to Carrick’s midfield.

Given he will also be a free agent in the summer, that would make him a relatively affordable signing.

While he has no experience of English football, he has played at the top level of Bulgarian football for the last few years.

This could be a promising arrival if they can get the deal over the line, and it at least shows that the club is trying to find deals in different markets to try to get an edge over their rivals.