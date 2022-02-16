Middlesbrough fan pundit delivers verdict on Martin Payero’s situation and future at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Martin Payero has experienced a harsh season of adaptation to English football at Middlesbrough.

The Argentinian arrived in the summer from Banfield for a hefty fee, just over £6 million according to Transfermarkt, and has taken some time to adapt physically to a new style of football.

Payero has not been able to earn an extended run in the first team under either Neil Warnock or Chris Wilder and having picked up another recent injury his future at the club looks up in the air.

From an asset management point of view there is certainly work to be done by Boro, to ensure they do not make a significant loss on the player moving forward.

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt does not see Payero leaving The Riverside this summer and will remain patient on seeing a return on the club’s investment.

Speaking to Football League World, Malt said: “Martin Payero’s injury is a pretty bad one, he got stuck in the turf at QPR and did his ankle.

“Chris Wilder said it’s not a two to four week job, it’s more long term than that and he didn’t give a definitive timeframe for when he’ll be back.

“But I’d be surprised if we saw him again this season because of that injury, in regards to his future I’m fully expecting him to stay, I’ve heard nothing otherwise.

“He’s an asset, he signed a three year contract, he’s got time on his side, this is a relatively young player, 23 years old, coming to a new country for the first time not speaking the language.

“I think patience is probably key with Martin Payero from a Boro staff’s perspective and from a Boro fan’s perspective as well.

“We’re expecting him to stay, but it is a shame he’s got this injury because he’s had rotten luck.

“When Chris Wilder came in he had a niggling injury, then picked up COVID when he was going to be involved against Sheffield United and in the cup against Mansfield.

“So this injury is just another piece of bad luck for him, but I am expecting him to stay, but I wouldn’t expect to see him again this season because of that injury.”