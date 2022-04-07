Middlesbrough fan pundit delivers prediction on Sammy Ameobi’s future at the Riverside

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sammy Ameobi has not managed a single appearance for Middlesbrough this season due to injury.

The former Newcastle United man signed for Boro, under Neil Warnock, in the summer, after a couple of impressive seasons at Nottingham Forest.

Ameobi’s extended spell on the treatment table has led to some questions being asked about his future at the club, particularly with Chris Wilder replacing Warnock at the helm.

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt is intrigued by the prospect of Ameobi in Wilder’s system, but is realistic that the 29-year-old may struggle to break into selection contention.

Speaking to Football League World, Malt said: “It’s a bit unfortunate for Sammy Ameobi because he came in when Neil Warnock was in charge, and we were playing a 4-3-3.

“Now we’re playing a 3-5-2 with wing backs, so there’s not really a space in the team for him once he comes back from injury.

“So, given that, I would assume he would be leaving this summer.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Chuba Akpom Free Fee

“But it would be interesting to see how Boro deal with it, because he is another long term absentee, there’s been a lot of questions about his absence, because not a lot has been reported on it, but he’s probably one of those players that I don’t see having a future at the club.

“Just based on his position and the formation that we play.”