Highlights A move to Millwall could be the perfect fit for Josh Coburn to develop further in his career.

Coburn's style may not align with Middlesbrough's play under Carrick, making a transfer ideal.

Regular first team football at Millwall could help Coburn reach his potential as a Championship striker.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn is a reported target for Millwall this summer.

The Boro forward has found himself having to concede any realistic prospect of a starting role at the Riverside Stadium due to the form of Emmanuel Latte Lath, and Millwall are reportedly looking to pounce on his potential availability.

But would a move to The Den be an ideal landing spot for the 21-year-old? Football League World investigates...

Millwall "would be a brilliant move" for Coburn

FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit, Phil Spencer - Phil Spencer on YouTube - believes that whether it be on a temporary or indeed a permanent basis, a summer switch to Millwall would be perfect place for Coburn to further his career.

Spencer said: "I think Millwall would be a brilliant move for Josh Coburn. He's a player who is popular at Middlesbrough, I think a lot of fans do appreciate what he can do, but there is a question mark over whether he fits into Michael Carrick's system.

"Going into the season, Emmanuel Latte Lath is going to be Middlesbrough's first choice striker, of that there's no question, Middlesbrough are also in the market to sign Tommy Conway from Bristol City.

"So it looks likely that he will likely come in and provide competition with Lath for that starting spot. Both of those players sort of fit into the mould of what Carrick's wanting to do in terms of having an energetic striker, someone who'll close down defenders, and be a bit of a pest I guess.

"Coburn is a little bit different. He's a big, powerful unit up-front, someone who maybe thrives on slightly more direct play, someone who would do really, really well in my opinion with a side who are more prone to putting crosses into the box.

"Millwall seem like the absolute perfect fit for him from that point of view. It is a little bit weird because a few days before this link came out, I was actually thinking that Millwall would be an ideal club for him."

Coburn doesn't fit Carrick's style of play

Crucial to the development of any young player is the experience of playing regular football, as sitting on the bench week-in, week-out largely serves to stump the progression of any talented young prospect.

"I think this season it's very important that Coburn plays regular first team matches," Spencer said.

"He needs a full season under his belt playing lots of games, and getting the experience that comes with it. I think playing in League One would be selling him short because I think he's better than that.

"I think it's very much a case of finding a Championship club who play in the same style as him, because I think he could be a very, very good striker at Championship level if he goes to the right club.

Coburn's career stats (league only), per FotMob Club Season Appearances Goals Middlesbrough 23/24 21 5 Bristol Rovers 22/23 35 10 Middlesbrough 21/22 18 4 Middlesbrough 20/21 4 1

"There are a few contenders who could do that, and Millwall are certainly one of them. I think as far as whether it's a loan move or a permanent deal, it's hard to say, I could see both happening to be honest.

"I think a lot of Middlesbrough fans will be a little bit disappointed if he left on a permanent basis, because there is potential there. He is a player who could be very good at this level, but I just don't really see him being a natural fit under Carrick.

"That's not a criticism of him. He tries very, very hard, he does have a natural instinct for goal, but you do sort of find that under Carrick the game kind of passes him by a little bit. I think he could really benefit from playing at a side who play a more direct style."

The Den could be fertile hunting ground for Coburn

Certain players just seem to fit specific styles and systems, and in the case of Coburn, he's proven to be at his best when getting on the end of crosses from inside the 18-yard box.

Therefore, it's no coincidence that he's enjoyed his best spells in a Middlesbrough shirt during the tenures of Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder, two Boro gaffers that deployed tactics that were far more accommodating to wide players delivering balls into the penalty area.

Carrick's attacking strategy is far more centered around ball retention, with slow, patient build-ups, as his side meticulously stretch the opposition's defence before playing that killer ball into the area, for most commonly, Latte Lath to latch onto.

Millwall, however, are more of a direct side under Neil Harris, and Coburn could thrive under that attacking approach.

"I think if Millwall came in for him, a loan would be ideal in the eyes of a lot of supporters," Spencer commented. "But, I could also see a permanent move paying off as well if Middlesbrough can get a few million for him, maybe insert a sell-on clause into there as well.

"It could be a really good place for Coburn to go out and really make his mark, find a home somewhere, and be a regular starting number nine in the Championship. I could easily see him getting 10 plus goals in his first season if he was to go to Millwall this summer.

"So from that point of view, I could see it happening both ways. I could see a loan move, and I could see the other merit in that. But I could also see Middlesbrough deciding to cash in, and the lure for Coburn as well.

"I don't really see how he fits into Carrick's system long-term, and I think he's far too good frankly to be sitting on the bench, and getting five-10 minute cameos. I think he could go somewhere else, play very regularly, and be a really, really solid, powerful, nuisance of a Championship striker."