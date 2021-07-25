Middlesbrough facing late competition from top-flight club for midfielder signing

Serie A side Cagliari have made a late bid to snatch Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero from under the noses of Middlesbrough, a report from Tutto Mercato has claimed.

Payero has been heavily linked with a move to The Riverside Stadium all summer, and it had seemed as though a move was close to completion.

Indeed, speaking recently, ‘Boro manager Neil Warnock had revealed that he expects a deal for the 22-year-old to be confirmed next week, with a medical having apparently been completed.

Now however, it seems as though Middlesbrough may have one more issue to overcome if they are to complete a deal for Payero.

According to this latest update, Cagliari have now entered the race for Payero, making a late move in an attempt to secure the services of the midfielder, with the lure of top-flight football in Italy.

Payero is currently away representing Argentina at the Olympics in Tokyo, and no deal for the midfielder will be completed until he has returned from that tournament.

Last season, Cagliari finished 16th in the Italian top-flight, four points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be something of a concern for ‘Boro.

Losing a signing that they have seemingly been so close to making for quite some time now, would surely be a bitter pill to swallow for any club in their position.

But the fact that there is the chance to play top-flight football with Cagliari, means you wonder if Payero could now be tempted to make the move to Italy instead, which would obviously be a blow for ‘Boro.

However, there is no guarantee of that, given Payero may feel he has a better chance of regular first-team football with Middlesbrough, at a club who will no doubt be targeting promotion to the Premier League sooner rather than later.