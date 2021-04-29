Middlesbrough facing key transfer dilemma as Premier League interest builds in 20-y/o starlet

Middlesbrough are preparing for summer interest in Djed Spence, according to reports from the Northern Echo.

The 20-year-old burst onto the first team scene under Jonathan Woodgate during the 2019-20 campaign and looked set to be a player who was tipped for big things.

Unfortunately for the defender, things have stalled somewhat this term.

The attack-minded right-back has struggled under Neil Warnock this season and has been limited to 21 starts in the Championship after failing to nail down his spot in the starting XI.

Despite signing a contract until 2023, the report claims that Middlesbrough officials are aware of interest in the wing-back and could be open to allowing him to leave the club this summer.

It’s said that a number of Premier League clubs could be interested, with Tottenham Hotspur one who have previously been linked with a move for the former Fulham youngster.

Given his young age there’s certainly an argument to suggest that Spence could be a future star for Middlesbrough, but with the club keen to raise funds where possible it seems that he could be a player that Neil Warnock deems to be dispensable.

The verdict

This is a really interesting one for Middlesbrough.

Djed Spence has the potential to be a top quality player, but unfortunately things haven’t quite worked out for the player just yet.

Some supporters would surely rather that he left on loan in order to improve his positioning and discipline, with a permanent sale of the player no doubt being seen as risky given his future potential.