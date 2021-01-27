Middlesbrough face playing long game in race for 6-goal striker

Middlesbrough look set to have to wait until the summer to wrap up any deal for Famara Diedhiou at Bristol City.

Diedhiou is a player that’s facing an uncertain future at this moment in time. His contract with Bristol City is set to expire in the summer and there’s serious talk of him moving away from Ashton Gate in the coming months.

Neil Warnock is a fan at Middlesbrough and the Teessiders have been heavily linked with a move for the 28-year-old. However, there’s other competition in the race to get the deal done for the striker.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (27/01, 14:29), Pyramids FC want to take Diedhiou to Egypt. Despite not signing a new deal, Diedhiou is valued at over £2m by the Robins.

In terms of Middlesbrough’s interest, Sky note how any move for the striker might now have to wait until the summer, if Diedhiou is even available.

Diedhiou has proved to be a consistent source of goals in the Championship during his time with Bristol City.

In 2017/18 and 2018/19, he struck 13 times, whilst last season he scored 12 goals.

Under Dean Holden this season he has six to his name in 22 appearances.

The Verdict

This is a little disappointing for Boro, as you’d imagine that Diedhiou will get snapped up if they wait until the summer.

He’s a top striker at this level in terms of his physicality and how reliable he is for goals.

Neil Warnock’s side would be ideal for him, it has to be said.

However, as interest from abroad intensifies and Bristol City continue to try and tie Diedhiou down, there’s every chance that Boro will miss out. Whether they come to regret that or not, we will wait and see.

Thoughts? Let us know!