Middlesbrough eyeing up transfer swoop for winger

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Toulouse winger Wesley Said this summer, according to reports from Les Violets.

Boro are in real danger of being relegated from the Championship this term, with Neil Warnock’s side occupying 22nd spot in the table and sitting one point adrift of safety with five games remaining.

Regardless of which division Boro find themselves in next term, they will look to add more firepower to their squad having only scored 40 goals in 41 league games this term.

Les Violets claim that Boro are interested in signing Wesley Said this summer, whose future in France with Toulouse looks uncertain.

The 25-year-old joined Toulouse in the summer, scoring two goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances and adding one assist.

The winger, capable of playing on either side, still has another three years left to run on his deal, but it is believed that he has asked the club to “let him leave” after a year’s stay.

With such a lengthy time left on his deal, Boro may have to offer a lot in order to sign Said, as they desperately look to cling onto their Championship status.

The Verdict

It’s quite peculiar that Said wants to leave Toulouse after spending only one year with the French club, and that be seen as red flags for Boro.

He hasn’t contributed to that many goals in a fair amount of appearances in Ligue 1, and whilst Boro do need to add firepower to their squad, Said would be a bit of an unknown, risky signing.

Just look at how Martin Braithwaite’s time at Boro went. Some players just cannot adapt to some places whenever they switch clubs.