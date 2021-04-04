Middlesbrough eyeing up transfer move for 23-year-old shot-stopper

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Oxford United goalkeeper Jack Stevens, according to The Sun on Sunday (04/04, page 61).

Boro may be on the lookout for a new shot-stopper this summer, with Marcus Bettinelli only on loan at the Riverside.

The 28-year-old has been a regular for Boro this season, but with Fulham’s Premier League status still not secure, it remains to be seen what lies in store for him.

According to The Sun on Sunday (04/04, page 61), Oxford’s Jack Stevens could be brought in as a potential replacement for Bettinelli this summer.

Stevens has impressed for Oxford this season, having battled it out with Simon Eastwood for the number one jersey at the Kassam Stadium.

The 23-year-old has made 25 appearances in League One, conceding only 23 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets for the U’s.

Stevens only signed a new long-term deal at the Kassam Stadium last month, meaning that a hefty fee is likely to be required if Boro do wish to lure him to the Riverside.

The Verdict

This would be some coup for Boro given how recently Stevens has penned a new deal at Oxford.

He’s still young but looks set to be Oxford’s first-choice ‘keeper going forward, so I doubt they would want to lose him.

Boro could definitely do with bringing in a new goalkeeper, though, as I’m not sure whether they will make a permanent move for Bettinelli.

Stevens is younger and has more potential, which could sway Warnock’s thinking here.