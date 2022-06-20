Middlesbrough eyeing up Premier League pair to solve problem position

Middlesbrough are eyeing up moves for both Karl Darlow and Daniel Iversen to fill the vacant starting goalkeeping spot at the Riverside Stadium for the upcoming season, according to The Athletic.

Chris Wilder is set to oversee a major overhaul of that particular area of the pitch, with Joe Lumley already sent out on loan to fellow Championship side Reading for the 2022-23 campaign.

With Northampton Town stopper Liam Roberts set to arrive as the new back-up option, attentions will turn to a player capable of assuming the starting position at Boro, and both Darlow and Iversen are on Wilder’s radar.

Darlow has been on the books of Boro’s local rivals Newcastle United for eight years since his switch from Nottingham Forest, but in that time has only played 86 times in the league for the Magpies.

The 31-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract at St. James’ Park, but could be on the move from Eddie Howe’s side as they eye up fresh faces.

Iversen is the other player that Wilder is considering, with Leicester City keen to let the 24-year-old Dane out on loan again following an impressive season-and-a-half spell with Preston North End in the second tier.

Having won North End’s Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season, Iversen looks set for pastures new ahead of the upcoming campaign, with the Lilywhites turning their attentions to Newcasstle’s Freddie Woodman – which in-turn could open the door up for Iversen to head to Boro.

The Verdict

It was evident to everyone that Boro needed someone with real quality ahead of next season, with Lumley making a lot of mistakes that has led to his departure.

Darlow and Iversen would both represent a major upgrade for Boro, but it depends if they can get either over the line.

There has been reported interest from other Championship clubs for both players, but for where Boro aspire to be in 12 months time, they should be well positioned to get a deal done for either individual.

If they want a more permanent first-choice then Darlow may be the way to go, but Iversen has more improvement to come and a successful season on loan at the Riverside could open up the door to a full-time move should they get promoted.