Middlesbrough eyeing move for Premier League defender

Middlesbrough are lining up a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke, it has emerged.

As per Football Insider, the 25-year-old is firmly on Boro boss Chris Wilder’s radar with the 54-year-old keen to add a left-footed central defender to his squad before the end of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with Brighton despite having never made a senior appearance for the club.

After signing for the Seagulls in 2019, Clarke has had a string of EFL loan spells.

For the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons respectively, the central defender was loaned out to Derby County in the Championship, racking up a total of 81 appearances across his two seasons with the Rams.

Last season, a loan move to West Bromwich Albion, once again in the Championship, followed, with Clarke winning the supporter’s player of the year award at The Hawthorns, too.

Previously this summer, Watford have also been linked with a potential deal for the 25-year-old.

One true or false question about every current Middlesbrough player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 21 Zack Steffan is over 30-years-old True False

Rob Edwards, like Wilder, is seeking a left-footed central defender, although with a deal reportedly agreed for Kortney Hause, this could suggests the Hornets are no longer in for Clarke.

The Verdict

This would be a sensible bit of business for Middlesbrough.

Clarke has shown time and time again in recent seasons that he is a good player at Championship level and with Wilder looking for a left-footer at the back, he need look no further than the 25-year-old.

Familiar with playing on the left-side of a three after doing so at West Brom last season, you would think Clarke could slot right in at the Riverside Stadium and add to what is an already strong looking backline.

Given he has just a year remaining on his contract, perhaps Middlesbrough can even try and get this over the line in a permanent deal, rather than a loan one.