Middlesbrough eyeing move for midfield enforcer

Middlesbrough are weighing up a move for Wigan Athletic man Sam Morsy as we head into the final month of the transfer window, according to Football Insider.

This skewed window ends at the beginning of October and by that point, the season in this country will be well underway for the professional game.

It’s an exciting time for fans and players alike, then, and there’s nothing quite like seeing matches being played and also having transfers to discuss.

For Wigan, though, it’s all been about exits this summer transfer window and it could well be the case Morsy is the next to leave.

We’ve seen the likes of Chey Dunkley, Cedric Kipre, Jamal Lowe and Kieffer Moore among many others leave the club this summer thanks to their financial predicament and Morsy, one of the last men standing, could be the next to leave.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough under Neil Warnock could be one side to watch this season given the experience he has got at this level.

It seems as though they’re eyeing Morsy at the moment, too, which might make good sense after Adam Clayton left the club for Birmingham City earlier this window.

A natural leader and winner, he is the kind of player Warnock has wanted to bring in this window.