Middlesbrough eyeing fresh transfer swoop for familiar face

Sky Sports Italy have reported that Middlesbrough are showing interest in a summer move for former winger Carlos de Pena.

Rewind to 2017 and Boro had sealed a deal for then Nacional winger De Pena who would move to the Riverside Stadium in a deal worth £2.6m.

Prior to his move to England, the Uruguayan was controversially involved in a car accident but nevertheless he would go on to make just six appearances for Boro over a two year stay.

Leaving Boro for a loan spell to Spanish side Real Oviedo and then back to his former club Nacional, the left-sided attacker is now playing for Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv.

Three seasons in Ukraine could now come to an end, though, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Boro are looking in to making a summer bid.

The 28-year-old who has already played one game for Kyiv in the 2020/2021 season, gaining one assist, is valued by Transfermarkt at £1.8m.

Middlesbrough finished 17th in the Championship last season, and will be hoping to hit the ground running when the new season gets under way against Watford on 11th September.

The Verdict

A return for De Pena does seem a little strange for Boro but it could be that both the club and the winger have unfinished business together.

With finances tight in the Championship due to the pandemic, a low cost deal would have to be agreed for De Pena to make the move back to the Riverside.

Six games for Boro over two years is hardly impressive, however, and fans may have question marks over this potential transfer.