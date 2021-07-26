Middlesbrough eye up double transfer swoop involving Cardiff City

Middlesbrough are said to be eyeing up a double swoop for defenders Ciaron Brown and Kean Bryan, as per a recent report by The Northern Echo.

Boro are currently in the market for new defenders after seeing their options become somewhat depleted in recent weeks due to plans for players to leave the Riverside Stadium.

With Marc Bola and Hayden Coulson both currently unavailable and the latter being likely to depart the club on loan, Neil Warnock is said to have target Cardiff City’s Brown, with the full back appearing likely to leave the South Wales club.

In addition to this, Boro are also keen on signing Bryan, who recently became a free agent after seeing his previous deal with Sheffield United expire at the back end of June.

The Blades have withdrawn their new and improved contract offer and it appears that Boro have a clear route towards potentially signing the 24-year-old defender this summer.

Meanwhile Middlesbrough are set to play York City in their penultimate pre-season game tomorrow evening.

The Verdict

It’s very clear to see where Middlesbrough need to strengthen over the next few weeks and I think the potential additions of these two left sided players will give them great balance moving forwards.

Both Brown and Bryan have good experience under their belts and are at an age where they are moving towards their prime years.

In addition to this, they both have the type of skill sets that Warnock loves, whilst also providing some much needed depth to what is a thin Boro squad.

The business that the club has conducted so far has been clever and shrewd and I certainly think that these two signings would continue that trend moving into the new season in the North East as Warnock targets another tilt at the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.