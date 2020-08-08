Middlesbrough eye transfer swoop for international winger

Middlesbrough are considering a potential swoop for Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett, according to Teesside Live.

The north-east outfit confirmed that Neil Warnock would remain in charge heading into next season after he guided Boro to survival this term, and reports are now emerging which suggest he is keen on raiding his former club to reunite with Hoilett.

The 30-year-old has been a key figure for Cardiff since he became Warnock’s first signing at the club back in 2016, with this representing Hoilett’s second stint under Warnock following the duo’s time together at QPR previously.

It is believed that Warnock now wants to land Hoilett for a third time as he looks to boost his Middlesbrough side ahead of the new campaign, with the 71-year-old having already bolstered his defensive ranks through the signing of Grant Hall last week.

Hoilett was a regular feature in the Cardiff side as they sealed a fifth-placed finish in the Championship last season, during which time the Canada international made a total of 45 appearances while netting seven goals for the Bluebirds in the process.

The Verdict

It would represent an impressive piece of business if Middlesbrough were able to lure Hoilett away from the Bluebirds, with the Teesside outfit clearly looking to further assert themselves in the transfer market after sealing the addition of Hall last week.

Boro certainly know what they would be getting in Hoilett given Warnock has worked extensively with the winger previously, and the Canadian would add some valuable experience to the club’s attacking unit as they look to avoid another relegation battle next season.

It is also likely that Hoilett would consider a move to the Riverside Stadium given he only has one year left on his contract at Cardiff, and he clearly has a lot of respect for Warnock given their history at QPR and the Bluebirds.