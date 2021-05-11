Middlesbrough eye move for 10-goal Championship hitman, player’s contract situation could prove decisive

Middlesbrough are considering a move for Rotherham United’s Michael Smith, according to reports from the Northern Echo.

The Teessiders are gearing up for a very busy summer as they look to revamp their playing squad ahead of the new Championship season.

Smith has enjoyed a wonderful season for the Millers after scoring 10 times and creating three goals for Paul Warne’s side in all competitions this term.

Unfortunately for Rotherham, the 29-year-old’s efforts weren’t enough to lead the club to safety as they end up preparing for an immediate return back to League One.

For Neil Warnock, the focus this summer is clear.

Middlesbrough are short of striking options going into the new season with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher both set to leave the club at the end of their respective contracts.

In addition to that the club face the prospect of being without Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano who are coming to the end of their loan spells, while Nathaniel Mendez-Laing faces an uncertain future with his contract coming to an end.

The report claims that Smith is one of a number of players being assessed due to his Rotherham contract moving into its final year, meaning that Middlesbrough could look to offer him a route back into the Championship.

The verdict

Michael Smith would be a really solid signing for Middlesbrough.

It’s no secret among supporters that the club are in desperate need of a new striker or two and the Rotherham United man would certainly fit the bill.

As well as the goals that he’s scored this term, the 29-year-old has a great reputation for being an extremely hard-worker and that’s something that would immediately endear him to the fans at the Riverside Stadium.

Whether Middlesbrough can convince the Millers to sell such an important player remains to be seen, but surely the chance to return to the Championship will be key for the striker.