Middlesbrough eye Hull City’s Jacob Greaves: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Middlesbrough are one of a number of sides in the Championship who are far from finished in this transfer window.

Chris Wilder does not have a squad at his disposal that is capable of competing for automatic promotion, especially after losing a player as influential as Marcus Tavernier was, to the Premier League.

There are a handful of positions that need strengthening on Teesside if they are going to build on the momentum they gained in the second half of last season, and left centre back is certainly one of them.

Paddy McNair performed admirably in the role last season, but in building from the back the angles are far more favourable if a naturally left footed player is deployed.

Jacob Greaves has been identified as a target to fill that role, but Hull City are reluctant to allow the 21-year-old to move on.

What do we know so far?

The Tigers have an option to extend Greaves’ contract by a further year, with it otherwise set to expire this summer, and that puts them in a strong position to keep hold of his services for at least one more season.

Losing Keane Lewis-Potter and Greaves in the same summer would be disappointing for the Hull supporter base, particularly given the early positive strides the club have made under Acun Ilicali’s ownership.

Greaves has rejected a new contract at the MKM Stadium but Shota Arveladze has been satisfied with his commitment to the cause on and off the pitch, according to The Yorkshire Post.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Middlesbrough players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 1. Adam Clayton Yes No

Is a transfer likely to happen?

With the Tigers’ off-pitch situation secured last season, it seems like a long-shot for Boro to sign Greaves in this transfer window, unless they table an offer that Hull cannot refuse.

Wilder and the recruitment team at The Riverside are capable of identifying other targets for that role, with Marc Bola are competent option in that position, who could develop into a key player over the course of the season.

A back three of Bola, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair or Anfernee Dijksteel, with the option of moving McNair into midfield, would still be one of the most impressive backlines in the Championship.