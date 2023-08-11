Highlights Middlesbrough are expecting more offers for Chuba Akpom before the transfer window closes.

Ajax, Lens, and Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Akpom.

The attacker is in the final year of his contract at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough are braced for more approaches for their star man Chuba Akpom before the summer transfer window closes, according to the Northern Echo.

The ex-Arsenal man impressed last season, scoring 28 league goals and playing a big part in guiding Michael Carrick's side into the play-offs.

Although he was unable to score against Coventry City in the semis, with the Sky Blues forcing their way past Boro to secure a place in the final against Luton Town, he has arguably done enough to secure a move away from the Riverside this summer.

Going into the final few weeks of the transfer window though, his future remains unclear at this point and this isn't ideal for a Boro side who don't know whether they need to replace him or not because of this uncertainty.

Carrick's side also need to address their left-back and forward departments following the departures of former loanees Ryan Giles and Cameron Archer, so they may not be keen on the idea of selling Akpom and needing to address another position too.

Which clubs have been linked with Chuba Akpom?

Boro could be forced into a sale with the player having less than 12 months left on his current deal.

There's always a chance he could put pen to paper on an extension in the coming weeks, but Steve Gibson may need to consider stepping in and cashing in on the attacker if it doesn't look as though he's going to commit his future to the Teesside club.

Ajax, Lens and Sheffield United have all been linked with a move for Akpom, with the latter desperately in need of a replacement for Iliman Ndiaye who has sealed a switch to Marseille.

Lens have reportedly had a bid rejected for the former Gunner - and it remains to be seen whether he would be open to a move abroad if the French side make a breakthrough in their quest to secure an agreement.

What stance should Chuba Akpom take on his future?

Akpom needs to be careful here because there are no guarantees he will thrive elsewhere.

Having revived his career at the Riverside under Chris Wilder and Carrick, he should be looking to be in an environment where he can thrive and Rockliffe seems to be a good place for him to continue developing and improving.

However, Boro aren't guaranteed to get themselves back to the Premier League anytime soon and this is why the 27-year-old needs to keep his options open.

With the player approaching the peak years of his career, he will want to get to the top flight as quickly as possible and this is why he shouldn't put pen to paper on a new deal at the Riverside yet unless there's a very low release clause in his contract.

It would be difficult to see the Teesside club agreeing to that though. Ideally for the player, he has a good 2023/24 campaign at the Riverside, has plenty of contract offers on the table next summer because of that and is then able to pick the best club for him. Staying at the Riverside could be his best option if they are promoted.