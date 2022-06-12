Middlesbrough enter transfer race for 24-year-old Premier League midfielder

Middlesbrough have entered the race to sign midfielder Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Having come through the academy with the Foxes, Choudhury has made a total of 84 appearances in all competitions since his debut for the club in 2017.

However, only six of those outings came in the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign, meaning it seems the 24-year-old could be on the move on a temporary basis this summer, in search of more regular game time.

It was reported earlier this month that West Brom are interested in signing the midfielder, but it now seems as though they may have competition from elsewhere in the Championship for his services.

According to this latest update, Middlesbrough are now also interested in securing the services of Choudhury on a temporary basis for the 2022/23 season.

Choudhury has a year remaining on his contract with Leicester as things stand, securing his future at the King Power Stadium until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This does feel like it could be a rather useful piece of business for Middlesbrough if they can get it done.

James Lea Siliki’s loan move last season never really worked out at The Riverside Stadium, and with that deal now over, ‘Boro are down an option in the centre of the park.

Choudhury you feel could certainly do a job in terms of helping Middlesbrough establish some important control in the centre of the park, and his Premier League pedigree and experience suggests he could make an impact in the second-tier.

That interest from West Brom also means it would be a coup for ‘Boro to complete this signing, and a major boost given they will likely want to challenge the Baggies for promotion to the Premier League.