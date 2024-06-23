Middlesbrough are on the verge of completing a move for Aidan Morris, with footage emerging of the players' emotional farewell during his final MLS game for Columbus Crew.

Bringing in midfield reinforcements was always going to be a priority for Middlesbrough after Lewis O’Brien returned to Nottingham Forest following his loan spell, and it’s an area where they were arguably lacking anyway, especially as Jonny Howson continues to age out, and with Paddy McNair released.

Dan Barlaser is also being linked with a move away this summer amid Trabzonspor interest. According to TeessideLive, the Turkish club are interested in signing the midfielder during the transfer window in a move that would take the ex-Newcastle man to the country of his father.

MLS journalist Tom Bogert has revealed via The Athletic that Boro have agreed a $4 million (approx £3.1 million) deal to sign the 22-year-old. It is reported that the deal also includes a sell-on clause, whilst also revealing that Morris has had a long-term ambition of playing football in Europe for some time.

Such an outlay likely makes him one of Michael Carrick's key signings this summer, and also means that Hayden Hackney, Barlaser, and Howson are the only players currently competing with him for the deeper midfield positions, meaning Morris is a necessary signing, and also one that could be a ceiling raiser for Middlesbrough.

When the news first broke from Bogert, it was reported that the deal would not be completed until Morris had played his last game for the Columbus Crew, per The Athletic. He bid farewell to the club's supporters and his teammates during last night's 4-0 win against Sporting Kansas City, and was visibly emotional as he came off the pitch in the 61st minute.

Once signed, Morris will become Middlesbrough's third incoming following the signings of Luke Ayling and Delano Burgzorg, with Boro aiming to build a promotion-winning side next year, having just fallen short of the play-offs last season.

A two-time MLS Cup winner with Columbus Crew, Morris missed the entire 2021 season due to injury, but has taken his game to another level since his return, and will hope to become a key player in the heart of Boro's midfield under Carrick.

In total, he has featured in 87 MLS league and play-off games, which means he will arrive at Boro with a decent pedigree considering he is still a young player with further levels to get to in his development.

Aidan Morris career stats - per Transfermarkt (23/06/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Indiana Hoosier 2 0 0 Columbus Crew 104 7 10 USMNT U-23 4 1 0 USMNT 5 0 0

Related Middlesbrough's Ryan Giles transfer strategy revealed with eye on Luton Town and Hull City Ryan Giles has been a loan target for Michael Carrick all summer, but is not essential to the squad.

Aidan Morris deal is potential bargain for Middlesbrough

Morris is a high-energy box-to-box midfield player, with an eye for goal as well as being a solid player out of possession, which will obviously also suit Carrick's tactical set up both in and out of possession at The Riverside.

His skill-set has the potential to translate well to English football by coming from the team that play some of the best football in MLS, having been coached by one of the league's best managers in Wilfried Nancy. Carrick's high demands and intense style of play should be something Morris can therefore adapt to quickly.

He lacks some physical size and aerial presence, but that could work in tandem with a larger player next to him at the base of midfield in the double-pivot. The main area of strength for Morris lies in his ball progression and retention. He will play sharp, incisive passes forward to get Middlesbrough playing on the front-foot.

Middlesbrough may have a bargain on their hands for a little more than £3 million, and the recent footage also highlights the sort of character they are signing, as Morris was well loved by his fans and teammates alike.