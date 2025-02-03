This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick have been warned against "rushing to spend" the money earned from a potential sale of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath departs, with a loan for Kelechi Iheanacho seen as a good short-term solution.

The Ivorian striker has been one of the most talked-about names of the window, and last week, Boro accepted a £22 million bid for him from Atalanta United.

It is expected that this deal should go through successfully and Carrick has lined up a replacement in the form of former Leicester City star, Kelechi Iheanacho.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, the Nigerian is set to have a medical in the North East today (03/02/2025) and will be joining on a short-term loan deal until the end of the season.

It is understood that this doesn't include an option to buy, with Sevilla having hopes of the striker returning to Spain in good form.

Middlesbrough pundit satisfied with Emmanuel Latte Lath replacement

Iheanacho may not have been in top form in recent years, but his Premier League experience suggests he could be a valuable addition for Boro.

To get a Riverside perspective on this, FLW spoke to their resident Middlesbrough pundit, Jasper Hudson, who expressed his satisfaction with this temporary replacement for Latte Lath.

"Kelechi Iheanacho is a strong enough signing to replace Latte Lath if he leaves," said Hudson.

"The key to securing such a large fee is not rushing to spend it. We don’t have to use it all in January - it can be saved for the summer or reinvested in other areas this window. Simply signing someone for the sake of it would be a waste."

Hudson then stated that he would have been pleased if there were a purchase obligation in the deal, as it would allow sufficient time to assess the Nigerian before making the move permanent. However, much to the Boro pundit’s disappointment, it has since been confirmed that this will only be a loan deal.

Continuing on the Iheanacho signing, he said: "I think there are probably better players we could have targeted, but securing a loan move so close to the end of the window - while we're still unsure whether Latte Lath will leave or not - is a positive.

"It gives us a backup option regardless of what happens with Latte Lath, and it means we’re not forced into a panic signing on deadline day, where clubs could take advantage and make us overspend, or we could end up gambling on a player and getting it wrong.

"It gives us a safety option and we still retain the transfer fee if Latte Lath does depart."

Michael Carrick will want to see the Premier League Iheanacho

While losing a regular starter is never ideal, securing £22 million for Latte Lath and reinvesting short-term in Iheanacho represents smart business.

When the Nigerian striker was at Manchester City, he was highly regarded as one of the Premier League's future goalscorers and, although it hasn't quite worked out like that, he still has a decent record in the top division.

During his Leicester career, he netted 61 goals and laid on 34 assists in 232 games. Boro would likely be thrilled with such a level of contribution, should he be able to replicate it at the Riverside.

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester Career Appearances 232 Minutes 10,868 Goals 61 Assists 34 Minutes per contribution 114

With a remarkably strong minutes-per-contribution rate, Iheanacho looks like a dependable option. Surrounded by creative talents such as Ben Doak, Morgan Whittaker, and Finn Azaz, he has a real opportunity to get back to his best and help Boro push for top-tier football.