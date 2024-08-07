Highlights Middlesbrough retains key players for 2024/25 season, aiming for Premier League promotion under Carrick's leadership.

Continuity and stability mark this summer, a shift from previous seasons; optimism for a positive start with less player turnover.

Emmanuel Latte Lath becomes star player to watch for fans this season, promising a potential goal-scoring boost for Boro.

A number of key players remain in the Middlesbrough squad ahead of the 2024/25 season beginning, with Michael Carrick's side expected to be among the sides vying for promotion to the Premier League.

Having seen multiple players depart in the last few summers, be that upon the expiry of their loan or from selling them, this summer has been one of continuity and stability for Middlesbrough.

The last two seasons saw the club start poorly in terms of accruing points early on in the campaign, but with less churn, there is obvious optimism about the club beginning the season with a faster and more positive start than previous years.

Boro appointed Carrick in October 2022, and it has turned out to be an inspired decision, despite his side sitting outside of the play-off places for the majority of last season. He has earned plenty of plaudits for his work in transforming the side over the course of nearly two years now, not least due to the turnover of some of the club's best players during that time as well.

Despite ultimately falling short last term, in part due to an ever-growing injury list over the course of the season, there will remain optimism that they can make the cut in 2024/25 instead. However, what they do in the market has a part to play.

Their use of the loan market, and in signing quality Premier League players in particular, will be crucial in the final weeks of the window. Despite that, there is some obvious talent which remains at the club, and those are likely to be vital to their success in the 2024/25 campaign.

Middlesbrough's key player in 2024/25

Emmanuel Latte Lath signed for Middlesbrough last season on a four-year contract with the club, plus the option of a further year, but his good form means Boro will head into this summer full of optimism, given how the 2023/24 season ended.

He has become arguably their most pivotal individual, at least outside of Carrick. FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit Phil Spencer has offered his verdict on who he thinks will be their key player next year, and has outlined the Ivorian as the player to watch if you are a fan of the second tier.

He hopes that Latte Lath will be key to his side hitting the ground running. Speaking to FLW, he said: "It's hard to look past Emmanuel Latte Lath as Middlesbrough's most important player in the upcoming season.

"Of course, you can make an argument for a number of different players across the team, when you've got people like Rav van den Berg in defence or Hayden Hackney in midfield.

"Even Aidan Morris who has come in or someone like Riley McGree who was injured for a little bit last season and will have a big role to play.

"But, ultimately, if Middlesbrough are going to challenge this season, then they are going to need someone who can bang in a few goals, and I think Latte Lath is going to be the most likely person.

"When he arrived last summer, he came in and looked a bit raw. You could see there was talent there, and he certainly got fans off their seats.

"He almost seemed a bit erratic and that he didn't know what he was doing. But he had electric pace, and over the course of last season he learned what the Championship is about and got to grips with the league.

"During the final two months of the season, he really hit his stride. In that period, he scored 11 goals in the Championship, which was incredible. It meant that he ended the season with 18 goals in all competitions, and 16 of them were in the Championship.

"From his point of view, and Middlesbrough's point of view, it was a real shame that the season ended when it did because he looked absolutely unstoppable.

"In pre-season, this term, he has been an ever-present and played just about every game. So, he's been fully fit, and he hasn't looked quite as sharp as he did at the back-end of last season, but you never know - he might just be saving himself for the start of the campaign.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's career stats per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Atalanta 3 1 0 Pistoiese (loan) 18 1 1 Carrarese Calcio (loan) 19 1 1 Imolese Calcio (loan) 23 3 0 Pianese (loan) 5 0 0 Pro Patria (loan) 36 11 2 SPAL (loan) 19 3 0 St. Gallen (loan) 34 16 4 Middlesbrough 36 18 1

"Middlesbrough face Swansea at the Riverside, and as far as fans are concerned, they will be hoping that he can pick up where he left off from last season.

"If he can be someone that chips in with 15-20 goals over the course of the campaign, where they are hoping that there's a lot more support this season in terms of goalscoring.

"There's a lot more attacking talent in the side who will chip in with goals, but I don't think anyone will get near the 20-goal mark like him, so I think there will definitely be a lot of importance on him to make sure he is lethal over the course of the campaign.

"If he can stay fully fit, then I really don't doubt that he is capable of being able to hit those heights and to score all of those goals to help Middlesbrough to challenge for the top-six or even more than that.

"When we lost Chuba Akpom last summer, it seemed an impossible task to replace him but what I think we saw from Latte Lath last season is that he is someone capable of banging in those goals at Championship level.

"It's going to be very exciting for Middlesbrough fans to see if he can do it over the course of a campaign and not just during the last months of the season."

Latte Lath's importance to Middlesbrough

The 25-year-old forward is capable of playing as a striker or wide forward and has become the club's star man in attack during the second half of the campaign following his move from Italian giants Atalanta this summer. He struggled to break through into the Serie A outfit's first-team, and was sent on various loan spells, the best of which came at Swiss outfit St. Gallen last season.

Di Marzio claims that the initial fee that Boro are paying for the striker is €5 million (£4.3 million), with an extra €1.5 million (£1.3 million) in performance related add-ons that could be met in the future, so it could reach £5.6 million overall. He has since proven to be an athletic and powerful frontman, and is highly capable of spearheading the Middlesbrough attack.

That's after initially enduring a slow start under Carrick, where he had to overcome various injuries and adapt to the physicality of the English game. He made just 11 appearances before March 2024, creating concerns that Boro would have to enter the striker market again, despite Latte Lath showing flashes of brilliance in the first half of the campaign, including a brace against Leeds at Elland Road.

However, coming back from injury then saw a huge upturn in form for Latte Lath. The striker notched 12 goals or assists in the last 14 games of the campaign in the Championship, including another brace against Leeds in a 4-3 defeat at the back end of the season.