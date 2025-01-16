MLS big spenders Atlanta United, who are said to be in advanced talks for Middlesbrough talisman Emmanuel Latte Lath, have made a £15 million move for on-loan Leicester striker Odsonne Edouard, according to Alan Nixon.

Having reportedly tabled a £20 million bid for the Boro forward this month, the former MLS champions were willing to break the division's all-time transfer record to acquire the Ivorian.

Emmanuel Latte Lath v Odsonne Edouard - Championship v Premier League Stats Age English League Apps English League Goals Odsonne Edouard (Premier League) 26 99 18 Emmanuel Latte Lath (Championship) 26 56 26

And despite the fact that Sky Sports report Atlanta are closing in on a double swoop for Latte Lath and Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron, they look to be pressing ahead with a move for French striker Edouard instead.

Ousted from Oliver Glasner's Premier League plans and struggling to find form on loan at Leicester City, it is understood that Crystal Palace would be happy to accept the cash offer from Atlanta.

Atlanta United make Odsonne Edouard move with potential Latte Lath implications

Alan Nixon's report suggests that while the side from Georgia, United States have exchanged a dialogue with parent club Crystal Palace, the club are yet to speak to the former Celtic man regarding personal terms.

While one would be forgiven for perceiving Latte Lath as the up-and-coming talent, while Edouard is past his best years, the two are surprisingly the same age, with the Frenchman possessing a much better footballing CV.

Edouard is a former Player of the Year winner in Scotland, with 18 Premier League goals for the Eagles since joining the South London side in 2022.

Although only now entering his theoretical prime years, Edouard has been a well-known name in the sport for the best part of a decade, having risen to prominence with French youth sides, winning both the Golden Boot and Best Player award in the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, scoring eight goals as France won the title, putting him on the map.

While falling on hard times of late, with zero goals in six appearances for Premier League Leicester, the former PSG academy man may be the greater option of the two, particularly coming at a reduced price to ELL.

Latte Lath remaining at Middlesbrough could be key to promotion pish

Latte Lath, who joined from Italian club Atalanta in 2023, has been a revelation at the Riverside Stadium, scoring 26 goals in his 56 Championship appearances.

Having already reached double figures already in the current campaign, the Teessiders - who currently find themselves in play-off contention - have been in a tricky position amid the saga, as letting go of their star man.

If Atlanta do succeed in their acquisition of Edouard, it has to be assumed that this will end the American club's continued interest in Latte Lath.

Atlanta United are, however, just one of a number of clubs interested in the Boro number nine, as West Ham and Ipswich have both been linked with a move for his services.

The scale of the figures being mentioned will be hard to turn-down for the Middlesbrough board, though, the goals that the Abidjani forward can provide may well be the difference between Premier League promotion and otherwise come May.

For Middlesbrough supporters looking for short-term success, the news of Atlanta's Eduoard interest will bear a sigh of relief, however, with interest coming from all angles, it may still be a long month for the Boro faithful.