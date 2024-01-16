Highlights Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign Amad Diallo on loan, offering to pay the biggest chunk of his wages.

Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign Manchester United’s Amad Diallo on loan as they’re prepared to pay the biggest chunk of his wages.

Middlesbrough looking to sign Amad Diallo

The Ivory Coast international spent the previous campaign with Sunderland in the Championship, and he excelled, scoring 14 goals as the Black Cats reached the play-offs, although they would lose over two legs to Luton Town.

After his time on Wearside, the Red Devils had planned to give Diallo an opportunity to impress boss Erik ten Hag in pre-season. However, an injury suffered whilst on their tour of America means the 21-year-old has spent the past few months out.

He did return to come off the bench in their loss to Nottingham Forest in December, but Diallo has subsequently failed to make the squad in the previous two games.

So, another loan could be on the cards to give the attacker the game time he needs, and a host of Championship clubs have been linked with Diallo in the past, including former club Sunderland and Southampton.

Yet, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that it’s Boro who are winning the race to sign the player at the moment.

He stated they are putting up the biggest contribution to Diallo’s wages, and he adds that they are ‘well ahead’ of any rivals, with Middlesbrough hoping to finalise an agreement swiftly.

Of course, Boro boss Michael Carrick is a firm favourite at Old Trafford after his time in Manchester as a player, and he will hope that also plays a part in this deal.

Amad Diallo would be a major coup for Middlesbrough

There’s no denying that this would be one of the standout deals of the window if Boro can get this over the line.

Diallo was superb for Sunderland, and it wasn’t just his goals, as he was a constant threat with his pace and technical ability. Quite simply, many opponents simply couldn’t live with him.

Those who saw him last season would have thought it impossible that he would be back in the Championship six months on, but injuries have restricted his progress, so it’s now about finding a club that will give him game time.

Boro can do just that, and Carrick’s attacking approach should be ideally suited to the youngster.

Middlesbrough pushing for promotion

After a slow start, Boro are now firmly in the hunt to finish in the top six once again, as they’re currently one point away from Coventry City, who occupy that final play-off spot.

However, the injury situation at the Riverside Stadium has hit Carrick hard, and they need reinforcements if they are to secure a return to the Premier League.

The addition of Luke Ayling looks shrewd, but they do need more quality in the final third, and Diallo would be the sort of signing that makes their rivals take note.

He would provide that extra spark in attack, so all connected to the club will be hoping they can get this sorted as soon as possible.