Middlesbrough emerge as contenders to sign experienced Premier League striker

Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough have emerged as a potential destination for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Boro are in the market for multiple forwards this summer, having missed out on the Championship play-offs in 2021-22 by finishing in seventh position, with the top end of the pitch somewhere that looks depleted.

And Wilder could turn towards Gayle, who has dropped out of favour at the Magpies in recent times and is set to fall further down the pecking order this summer.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Middlesbrough fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year were Boro founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The 32-year-old featured just eight times in the Premier League for Newcastle in the 2021-22 campaign, and a move to the Championship looks like the most realistic outcome.

It is a level he knows very well, having featured for Peterborough United, Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion, scoring 60 times in 101 appearances in the second tier of English football, and now Middlesbrough could be set to add that fire-power to their striking options this summer.

The Verdict

Even though he has not featured regularly at all in the past couple of years, one thing Gayle still pretty much guarantees is plenty of goals.

His years may be advancing at the age of 32 – soon to be 33 in October – but Gayle knows where the back of the net is, and Chris Wilder needs players like that going into next season.

None of Boro’s strikers last season hit double figures – only Matt Crooks did from midfield – so that’s a major issue in itself.

Just Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore remain from last season, so bodies are needed and Gayle would more-than fit the bill.