Middlesbrough edging closer to deal to sign 27-year-old

Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar is set to travel to England today to complete his loan move to Middlesbrough, as reported by Lisbon-based outlet A Bola.pt.

The Teessiders were expected to complete the deal last week, but a complication halted the transfer from going ahead, but this latest update suggests that the move is back up and running.

The issue that arose appeared to be passport related, with the Slovenian forward not possessing a Portuguese passport.

Sporar netted six times and provided four assists in Portugal’s top division, although, he spent the second half of last season with SC Braga.

The 27-year-old struggled to regularly start with both clubs, and he was restricted to just 10 starts during his time with both clubs.

Sporar arrived at Sporting in January 2020, becoming the Slovak Super Liga’s most expensive player ever, after departing from ŠK Slovan Bratislava.

Representing his country at senior level 28 times, Sporar has four goals to his name at international level.

The verdict

Considering Sporar started just 10 games last season, his return of six goals and four assists is an impressive tally. Middlesbrough are in a position where they are trying to add players who can help them push on from play-off challengers to actually finishing inside the top six.

It is fair to say that the potential arrival of Sporar, is a transfer attempt that could certainly help the club push on and achieve that objective.

Neil Warnock has recruited well so far this window, and if he is able to push this deal over the line, and perhaps another one, then they have every chance of going to enjoy a successful Championship campaign.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False