Middlesbrough edging Championship rivals in pursuit of 27-y/o midfielder

Middlesbrough are emerging as frontrunners in the race to land Pelly Ruddock on a free transfer following his Luton Town exit.

The midfielder has been an important player for the Hatters over the years, but with his contract expiring in the summer the club knew they risked losing the 27-year-old for nothing.

And, it’s been clear for sometime that a move would happen, as fresh terms couldn’t be agreed with Ruddock and Football Insider have claimed that Boro are ahead of Blackburn as they look to finalise a deal for the former West Ham youngster.

They state that talks have already taken place between Ruddock’s representatives and the club, although Rovers do remain keen.

Either way, a decision is sure to be made in the coming days, with the new season less than a month away, with clubs now back in pre-season and playing friendlies.

Securing Ruddock would be a real boost for Boro chief Neil Warnock as he needs additional options in the middle of the park after George Saville left for Millwall earlier in the window.

The verdict

This update should please Boro supporters because this would be an excellent bit of business as Ruddock has proven himself to be a good Championship player.

So, to get him on a free is a no-brainer and Warnock will be hoping that this one can get over the line quickly, allowing Ruddock to get to know his teammates ahead of the opener next month.

Clearly, there’s work to do though, as Blackburn are still keen, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.

