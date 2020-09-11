Middlesbrough edge closer to signing 29-year-old, medical scheduled

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Wigan Athletic’s Sam Morsy, with a medical scheduled for today and a four-year contract on the table.

According to Alan Myers (and backed up by Sky Sports’ Keith Downie), Boro have lined Morsy up for a medical today, with the Wigan man seemingly keen to take up the four-year deal that’s on the table from the Championship club.

The troubles facing Morsy’s club, Wigan, are no secret and should the midfielder move out of the DW Stadium, he will be part of a mass exodus following administration, a point deduction and relegation into League One.

Quiz: 6 of these Middlesbrough facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Middlesbrough were founded in 1886. True or false? True False

The 29-year-old linked up with Wigan in January 2016 and has delivered a terrific service for the Latics.

In total, the Egyptian has made 164 appearances and scored nine goals during his time at the club.

43 of those appearances came last season in the Championship, with Morsy also scoring three goals for Paul Cook’s side. He struck the winner in a memorable 1-0 win over West Brom, which, at the time, boosted the club’s chance of survival.

However, off-field issues have pinched and, now, they are planning for life a tier below Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

Sam Morsy will have a medical at @Boro tomorrow after 4 years at @LaticsOfficial over 40 games last season, was a leader and it’s felt he deserves the opportunity to stay in the Championship — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) September 10, 2020

The Verdict

Morsy is a very good Championship midfielder, who technically led a side to a better finish than Boro last season.

Warnock has let Adam Clayton leave the club this summer and there’s certainly room for more signings at the Riverside.

The experience of the Egyptian, alongside a few of the other senior boys at Boro, will help those talented youngsters that Warnock should hopefully be leaning on.

Thoughts? Let us know!