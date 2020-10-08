Middlesbrough edge closer to finalising transfer agreement with Man City

Patrick Roberts is on the verge of re-signing for Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal, according to Football Insider.

A source has confirmed to the Insider that the Manchester City winger has passed a medical on Teeside and should be officially announced as a Boro player in the coming days.

Roberts burst on the scene at Fulham as a teenager back which earned him a big-money move to City in the summer of 2014.

But, the 23-year-old has featured just three times in all competitions at the Etihad and has been forced to move elsewhere in order to get regular game-time.

That wasn’t the case during the first-half of last season, however, as Roberts played just 24-minutes in a frustrating short-term period at Norwich City.

However, Roberts enjoyed a far more successful loan spell at the Riverside after January, scoring once and adding three assists in 11 appearances to help Neil Warnock’s men fight off relegation.

Are these 10 facts about Middlesbrough actually true?

1 of 10 Middlesbrough were founded in 1886. True or false? True False

The winger hasn’t played competitively this season, but will be hoping to provide the spark in a Boro side that’re unbeaten in three Championship matches heading into the international break, but have generally struggled for goals in recent years.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that Roberts is returning to Teeside. He produced some excellent football during his brief stint last season and will be hoping to earn himself a permanent home after a difficult few seasons.

Roberts was a regular under Neil Warnock, and if Boro can get the youngster fit and firing, then they’ve got an extremely talented player on their hands.