Middlesbrough edge closer to Deadline Day deal, medical underway

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to Middlesbrough, according to Sky Sports’ Ben Ransom.

Mendez-Laing has been without a club since November, after having his deal terminated by Cardiff City due to a “serious breach of contract.”

The 28-year-old scored 14 goals in 92 games during his time in South Wales, but is since yet to find a new club.

Last season, the winger scored three goals and registered four assists in 27 Championship outings for the Bluebirds, and was a key player under Neil Harris as they reached the play-offs.

The winger looks set to join Middlesbrough, though, with Ben Ransom of Sky Sports reporting that the player is set for a medical on Teesside, with personal terms being agreed.

Neil Warnock is keen to add a physical attacking option to his attacking armory, with Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara turning down a move to the Riverside in favour of a return to France with Dijon.

The Verdict

I think this could be an excellent signing for Boro.

I really like Mendez-Laing. It was all a bit bizarre when he left Cardiff and it came out of nowhere, and I don’t think we will ever find out the reasoning behind that.

But he has impressed at Championship level before. He is a powerful, quick wide player who is available to sign on a free transfer.

It’s a shrewd addition for Warnock’s men.