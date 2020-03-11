Middlesbrough duo doubtful for Swansea City as fresh injury update emerges

Jonathan Woodgate has provided a fresh injury update ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Swansea City.

The Teessiders will be hoping to record back-to-back victories for the first time in 2020 when the Swans travel to the Riverside this Saturday, with Woodgate’s side hoping to follow-up the 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic with a good result.

The Middlesbrough boss was speaking in his pre-match press conference when he confirmed that Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts were in contention for the clash.

Fry has been out since the 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic last month with a thigh injury, while Roberts has been suffering with a hamstring injury that he suffered against Birmingham City in January.

Both players only returned to training this week, meaning that it remains to be seen how big a role they will play at the Riverside Stadium.

Woodgate also revealed that Hayden Coulson and Rudy Gestede were doubts for the visit of Swansea City – however he did point out that he was hopeful that Gestede in particular would be passed fit.

Elsewhere the Middlesbrough boss confirmed that Anfernee Dijksteel, George Friend and Daniel Ayala were all still sidelined and so would be unavailable for the clash with the Swans.

The verdict

Jonathan Woodgate will be delighted to have Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts back in contention.

Both players are a huge part of Middlesbrough’s first team and so to have them available for the run-in could be a real boost for the relegation contenders.

Hayden Coulson and Rudy Gestede’s injuries are a bit of a worry, but the hope is that both players will be passed fit.

As for the others it seems that an imminent return is unlikely and so Middlesbrough should get used to the idea of seeing out the rest of the season without them.