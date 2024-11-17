This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have made a solid start to the Championship season so far.

Michael Carrick’s side earned two big wins in the lead up to the November international break, which has led to raised optimism surrounding the team.

Boro will be aiming for promotion to the Premier League this season, having narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the previous campaign.

The side’s inconsistency has been a real issue over the last 12 months or so, leading to some players dividing opinion.

While it’s clear that, on their day, Middlesbrough have the quality to beat anyone in the Championship, supporters have been left frustrated by how poor they can also be at times.

Hayden Hackney's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of 14/11/2024) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 82.85 Pass Completion (%) 83.70 Progressive Passes 11.87 Progressive Carries 2.74 Successful Take-ons 1.37 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.90 Progressive Passes Received 2.43

Hayden Hackney fan opinion claim

When asked which player in Carrick’s squad divides opinion among supporters the most, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Jasper Hudson named Hayden Hackney.

He believes the midfielder’s role in the team leaves him open to receiving both praise and criticism, with inconsistent performances also leading to fans

“One player who always seems to divide opinion is Hayden Hackney,” Hudson told Football League World.

“I think his role in the team is one that’s always going to lend itself to both praise and criticism.

“It’s one of the most demanding roles, he has to be the one that instruments the play, and is the one to play the ball forward and play riskier passes in a position where, if he loses the ball, it usually ends up in a good chance for the opposition, breaking in on our defence.

“So he has a precarious role, that’s why he divides opinion.

“We can all see he has the talent, and when he plays to his best he’s untouchable in that midfield, can turn away from anyone, can drive forward with the ball, breaking lines, can play some really clever passes, and even just plays really simple passes at times.

“However, we’ve noticed that he can overplay, get himself into trouble, he can lose the ball and commits a foul, that’s how he got sent off against Coventry.

“So he divides opinion in that sense.

“We all know the ability is there, on his day he’s one of the best players in midfield.

“However, he has his problems, and that can cause big issues for the team defensively, and even for himself, with getting booked and sent off.”

Hayden Hackney’s importance to Middlesbrough

Hackney emerged as a key part of the first team squad following Carrick’s appointment as manager over two years ago.

Since then, he has made 69 league appearances for the club, helping them come fourth and eighth in the table.

Boro are currently seventh in the Championship this season, sitting just one point outside of the play-off places.

Hackney has featured in 14 of the club’s 15 league games, contributing two goals.

Middlesbrough need Hackney consistently at his best

If Middlesbrough are going to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season then Hackney could be the key man.

The midfielder makes this team tick, and at his best he is electric to watch.

Midfielders like Hackney can oftentimes look stupid while trying to do something clever, and that’s the risk you take when trying to play a smart ball forward.

But if any one player on the pitch embodies Carrick’s style of play best for Middlesbrough then it is Hackney.