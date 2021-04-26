Middlesbrough, Derby County, Stoke City and Cardiff keen on Man City starlet, described by Pep Guardiola as ‘different’

Manchester City boast one of the most promising youth set-ups in world football.

Modeled on Barcelona’s La Masia academy, the soon-to-be Premier League champions have a number of young players who could be on the road to stardom, starting with a loan move to the Championship.

One of the players in that category is certainly Liam Delap.

Reports from Teamtalk have claimed that the young striker is attracting the interest of four clubs in the EFL as he seeks regular first team football.

The teams in question are said to be Derby County, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Stoke City, while Premier League relegation candidates West Brom are also said to be keen.

The 18-year-old emerged in Man City’s first team earlier this season after scoring on his senior debut in the Carabao Cup, before featuring in the FA Cup in January as well.

It’s thought that Delap will progress into the first team fold this summer but with the player keen to play a prominent role it seems that a move to the EFL could be on the cards.

Delap is highly-rated by Pep Guardiola, who discussed the striker after their Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth in September, saying: “He’s a different striker to what we have in terms of physicality.

“We see in training how good a finisher he is.

“Now he has to be calm and keep working. We are delighted with his performance – he played really well.”

The verdict

What a signing this could be for a club in the Championship.

Liam Delap looks set to be the next top starlet to emerge from Manchester City’s academy set-up following on from the likes of Phil Foden.

If he can thrive in the Championship next season there’s no doubt that he could be set for a very bright future.