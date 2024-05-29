Middlesbrough, Derby County and Burnley are all interested in signing St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who claim the Championship trio are all plotting to make bids for the 25-year-old.

Sidibeh only joined St Johnstone back on the final day of this year's winter transfer window at the start of February.

The attacker joined the Scottish Premiership club from English seventh-tier side Warrington Rylands.

Having made that move, Sidibeh then went onto score five goals in 15 games for St Johnstone at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

That included three goals in the last three matches of the campaign, and the winner in the final day victory over Motherwell that secured his side's top-flight status for another year.

Adama Sidibeh 2023/24 St Johnstone stats - from SofaScore Appearances 15 Goals 5 Shots per Game 2.7 Shots on Target pe rGame 0.9 Pass Success Rate 60% Dribble Success Rate 33% Duel Success Rate 33%

Now, it seems as though that form has put Sidibeh on the radar of a number of clubs from the Championship ahead of the transfer window officially reopening next month.

Burnley, Derby County and Middlesbrough interested in Adama Sidibeh

According to this latest update, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Burnley have all registered their interested in bringing Sidibeh to the Championship this summer.

It is thought that the three clubs are all now considering bids to sign the 25-year-old once the market opens again thanks to his performances north of the border.

FC Metz, who were relegated from the French top flight this season, are all also credited with an interest in Sidibeh.

There are still two years remaining on the striker's contract with St Johnstone, securing his future at McDiarmid Park until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That does give the Scottish Premiership side some scope to negotiate any offers that come in this summer.

It has been a mixed bag of seasons for those three Championship sides linked with Sidibeh. Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after just a single season in the top flight, while Derby won promotion after two seasons in League One.

Middlesbrough meanwhile, finished eighth in the final Championship table, ensuring they will once again be playing football in the second tier next season.

There is also competition for the services of Sidibeh at international level, with the Gambia and Senegal both reportedly keen to convince the striker to represent their respective national teams.

Adama Sidibeh could be a good signing for a Championship club

Completing the signing of Sidibeh could be a useful bit of business for these interested clubs.

Middlesbrough could benefit from some cover and competition for Emmanuel Latte Lath in the centre forward role.

Derby meanwhile, have seen both Dwight Gayle and Martyn Waghorn depart already, so need some extra depth in that position, as well as someone a bit younger and with pace.

Elsewhere, David Datro Fofana has returned to Chelsea after his loan spell at Burnley, meaning they too may need at least one fresh centre-forward option.

Bringing in Sidibeh helps fill that role, and the way he has impressed with St Johnstone after making such a big step-up, suggests he could be a useful option to fill as a raw talent with his best years ahead of him.

Related Tottenham eyeing double Middlesbrough transfer raid Two of Middlesbrough's players are to said to feature on a list of potential Tottenham targets

With a number of clubs interested, this could be a coup for whoever is able to sign him, not only in terms of adding to their own squad, but also preventing a rival from strengthening their own side.

As a result, this could arguably be a deal that is indeed well worth pursuing for the likes of Middlesbrough, Derby and Burnley in the next few months.