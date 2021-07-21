Middlesbrough, Derby County and West Brom likely to be on red alert as Newcastle look set to give green-light to player’s exit

Premier League side Newcastle United are set to give the ‘green light’ to midfielder Matty Longstaff’s loan departure according to Chronicle Live, with Middlesbrough, Derby County and West Brom all interested in the 21-year-old.

Longstaff made just five Premier League appearances last season and even dropped down to the club’s Under-23s team to gain some playing time.

However, after making his breakthrough at the club last season and appearing 15 times for the Magpies in all competitions, manager Steve Bruce is desperate to see the midfielder in senior first-team action.

But with the likes of Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey and last summer’s signing Jeff Hendrick keeping him out of the side, the Premier League outfit are now looking to loan out the 21-year-old and as per Chronicle Live, are set to give the thumbs up to this temporary move.

Three Championship sides were said to be in the race for the Newcastle midfielder – but that could have potentially been reduced to two if the latest transfer development at Middlesbrough is to be believed.

Yesterday evening’s Football Insider exclusive revealed Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks is closing in on a move to the Riverside Stadium, potentially putting an end to a search for a midfielder after initially missing out on Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Derby County and West Bromwich Albion could still be in the running, however, for two different reasons.

The Rams have finally been given clearance by the EFL to sign players which could potentially open the door for Longstaff’s arrival, although they are likely to get the likes of Andre Wisdom, Curtis Davies and Ravel Morrison tied down first and address their centre-back crisis before moving for the Tyneside club’s youth product.

This could potentially leave the Baggies in pole position – and they could capitalise on this recent development with the club set to lose out on Trevoh Chalobah and a move to re-sign Okay Yokuslu looking unlikely.

The Verdict:

If Middlesbrough have pulled out the race after closing in on Crooks, Newcastle have a tough decision to make.

Do they send Longstaff to a club that’s currently in turmoil with their financial embargo and ownership uncertainty? Or do they ship him out on loan to West Brom where he may not get as much game time with Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt already available in the middle of the park for Valerien Ismael’s side?

Middlesbrough could potentially be the best option for Longstaff, both in terms of playing time and location, but it remains to be seen whether Neil Warnock is still interested in him.

Either way, a loan deal for the 21-year-old is the best move for him at this stage in his career.