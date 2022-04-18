Middlesbrough defender urges teammates to take Premier League opportunity in Huddersfield Town clash

Sol Bamba wants Middlesbrough to take their chances as they face play-off rivals this afternoon.

The Riverside is set to host Huddersfield Town in a big clash for both sides.

The Terriers come into the game 3rd in the table, with Boro chasing a top six finish of their own.

Wilder’s side are 7th in the Championship, two points behind Sheffield United with only five games left this season.

The Boro defender has urged his teammates to grab the opportunity to beat a rival with both hands.

A victory on Monday could see the side move back into the top six if the Blades fail to beat Bristol City.

Bamba wants Boro to maintain the pressure on Paul Heckingbottom’s side, with every game increasing in importance as the close of the season draws near.

“I think it’s in our hands. Like I said before, we are a hungry group that want to do well. It’s an opportunity to do well and I think since the gaffer came in, he’s done so well,” said Bamba, via Northern Echo.

“We don’t want to miss it because of pressure or we don’t want to do it like If we are scared, it will be a disappointment so as long as it is mathematically possible.

“We’ve got a massive game on Monday now. If we win that then we are right in the mix so I’m not going to hide and make it a game at a time. We want to make the play-off of course. It’s a big chance and a big opportunity so we need to grab it with both hands.”

Huddersfield themselves are chasing promotion to the Premier League and still have their sights set on an automatic place, with the gap to Bournemouth currently four points with four games remaining.

Boro do have a game in hand on their rivals, but a defeat to the Terriers could render that advantage meaningless if the team is too far behind the top six.

The game is set to kick off at 12.30pm.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough do still have their destiny in their own hands due to that game in hand advantage.

But Huddersfield will pose a massive threat to a side that has lost their last three home games in all competitions.

Boro will need to be at their absolute best to get the edge over Carlos Corberan’s side.

However, if Wilder’s team do lose then it will be a significant blow to the club’s Premier League credentials.