Middlesbrough defender linked with summer departure

Besiktas are reportedly lining up a transfer swoop for Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton according to a report from Turkish media outlet Takvim.

The report claims that the Turkish giants are looking to find a defender that is capable of replacing experienced Croatian international Domagoj Vida, who has been linked with a move to promotion-chasing West Brom in recent weeks.

Shotton has made 18 appearances for Middlesbrough this season, as they struggle to stay afloat in the Championship this season.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side are currently sat 19th in the second tier standings, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Shotton is out-of-contract at the end of the 2019/20 season, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Besiktas are to step up their interest heading towards the summer transfer window.

The defender has been with the club since 2017, when he signed from fellow Championship side Birmingham City, and has gone on to make 80 appearances in total for the club.

Recent off-the-field events have impacted the sporting calendar across the globe, and Shotton will be hoping that he can finish this season strongly, as Middlesbrough look to retain their Championship status.

The Verdict:

I’m certainly surprised to hear of their interest in Shotton.

Vida is a player that has made a real impact with Besiktas, and you’d imagine that he’s going to be a player that is difficult to replace in the heart of the defence.

I’m not convinced that Shotton is the right player to fill the potential void left by the Croatian international, but it could be a smart bit of business if he did hit the ground running in Turkey.

He’s available on a free in the summer, and it’ll be interesting to see if Middlesbrough are to offer him a new deal with other parties interested in landing his signature.