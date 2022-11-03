Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan makes “comfortable” admission after Michael Carrick arrival

Darragh Lenihan believes Michael Carrick has already made Middlesbrough players feel more comfortable with the football they’re playing.

Carrick has been in charge at Boro just over a week now and saw his side bag their first win under him in midweek when they beat Hull City.

It was a big three points that saw Boro climb to 18th in the table, leapfrogging their fellow strugglers and gaining some much needed confidence under their new manager.

Whilst it’s still early days for Carrick, there are some positive early signs under his tenure so far with defender Lenihan praising the former Manchester United coach for his impact so far.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees after the win over Hull, Lenihan said: “It’s been fantastic since he came in. The detail and how he’s got his message across.

“From playing, you can see what he wants to achieve here. I don’t know how it looks from the side, but on the pitch, it feels a lot more comfortable.

“I feel like we’ll get better with each game and each training session and we’ll only get better throughout the season.”

Carrick will need to get points on the board in the short term to ensure Boro do not get dragged into a relegation battle with improving performances likely to come with that.

Because of the poor start to the season and the competitiveness at the bottom of the Championship table, it’s added more pressure on the need to get results but Lenihan is confident they will come under their new boss.

“We have a great set of lads here all trying to do their best for the team and that’s what it’s all about. It’s all about building momentum in this league so we have to quickly move on and focus on Bristol City now.”

The Verdict

It’s reassuring to hear that the players are positive about Carrick’s arrival so far. It’s important to get off to a good start and picking up three points away from home will build positive momentum.

For now though, grinding out results and getting points on the board before the World Cup break is the most important, whether performances are good or not.

Then, Carrick will have plenty of time to work with his new squad over the break to ensure they come back into the league calendar firing.