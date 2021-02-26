Middlesbrough decision-maker plans talks with Neil Warnock as decision over long-term future looms

Neil Warnock is set to hold talks with Steve Gibson over his Middlesbrough future next week, according to the Northern Echo.

The veteran manager took charge of the Teessiders on permanent basis last summer after securing survival in the club’s battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Since then things have showed steady signs of improvement with the club sitting comfortably in the top half of the table with an outside chance of reaching the play-off places come the end of the season.

Warnock has kept his cards close to his chest with regards to whether he’ll stay at Middlesbrough beyond the end of the season, but speaking ahead of the Cardiff City clash, he’s revealed that talks are planned with club chairman Steve Gibson over his future.

As quoted by the Northern Echo, Warnock said: “I’m having a chat with Steve (Gibson) next week. We’d always planned to meet up next week for a chat.

“That’ll be about everything in general, so I’m sure we’ll have a talk about things (his future) then.”

He added: “When you’ve been here the length of time like I have here now, it’s good for me to tell him what I think maybe needs adjusting. That’s the same at every club really though.

“I’ll definitely be giving my input – whether he takes it on board or not I don’t know, but Steve listens all the time anyhow. He listens to what my ideas and thoughts are.

“I keep him well informed on that. It’s not just next week – we’ve been talking about numerous things over the last few weeks.”

The verdict

It’s anyone’s guess whether Neil Warnock will stay at Middlesbrough next season.

The manager has always made it clear that he doesn’t need to work and so it appears that he would need an exciting opportunity for him to commit his future to the club.

That could depend on Middlesbrough’s ambitions next term, so it will an interesting few weeks and months.