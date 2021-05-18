Middlesbrough dealt transfer blow as 10-goal ace makes decision amid Cardiff City, Bristol City and Coventry City interest

Middlesbrough have been dealt a transfer blow in their pursuit of James Collins, according to the Northern Echo.

It’s reported that the Luton Town striker has agreed a deal with Championship rivals Cardiff City and now looks set to secure a move to South Wales this summer.

The Teessiders are said to be looking for a number of new strikers this summer and a deal for the 30-year-old was near the top of their list following an impressive campaign for the Hatters in which he scored 10 goals.

With Collins’ contract due to expire this summer it has led to significant interest in his services.

As well as Middlesbrough’s interest, Football League World has also reported that Coventry City are keen on a move, while the Daily Mail add that Cardiff City and Bristol City are also keen.

With a move to South Wales now looking likely it means that Neil Warnock will have to look elsewhere.

Reports have linked Middlesbrough with a move for Rotherham United’s Michael Smith and Bristol City’s Famara Diedhiou, while Football League World exclusively revealed that Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke was also a potential summer target.

However with other clubs now working hard to wrap up some early summer deals it seems that Middlesbrough have their work cut out.

The verdict

This is a real blow for Middlesbrough.

James Collins seemed like the ideal signing for what Neil Warnock was looking for in terms of his goal record, experience and also his leadership.

However it seems that a move to Cardiff City looks likely for the 30-year-old, meaning that Neil Warnock will need to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

It’s early days in the summer but the Teessiders must now really kick on if they’re to tie up the sort of deals that they want.