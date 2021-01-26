Middlesbrough dealt significant transfer blow as January deadline approaches

Neil Warnock has confirmed that Middlesbrough have missed out on signing two Premier League players on loan, according to the Northern Echo.

The Teessiders have been working tirelessly to strengthen their first team squad as the club look to sustain their encouraging run of form.

Middlesbrough are firmly in the mix for a spot in the Championship play-offs but have been hoping to add some attacking reinforcements to the squad as they look to finish the season strongly.

But according to Warnock it seems that those transfer plans have been dealt a ‘devastating’ blow.

As quoted by the Northern Echo, Warnock said: “I’m not close at all (to completing a transfer deal), really.

“The two lads that I thought we’d got a great chance with last week, in the last 24 hours I’ve been told by both Premier League managers that they’re not letting them out.

“In one particular case, I was told two days ago it was 100 per cent happening.

“To find out things have changed is disappointing to say the least.

“They said certain players they were expecting to be fit haven’t got fit in time so they can’t risk fringe players going out.

“It’s been a devastating week for us really, on top of everything else. It can’t get much worse.”

The Verdict

This is a massive blow as far as Middlesbrough are concerned.

Neil Warnock’s side are really struggling for depth in attacking areas and so it was clear that signing news players would be a top priority this month.

So far that hasn’t happened, and with time ticking away in the January transfer window the pressure is firmly on to get the manager the players that he needs.