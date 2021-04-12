Middlesbrough dealt potential setback in pursuit of 10-goal ace with notable offers already made

Bristol City’s Famara Diedhiou is received contract offers from abroad, according to Bristol Live’s Gregory MacGregor.

The Robins’ striker faces an uncertain future with his contract at Ashton Gate due to expire at the end of the current Championship season.

While it’s not yet certain that the attacker will leave Bristol City, it certainly seems that he’s got a major decision on his hands as the final months of his deal continue to wind down.

The 28-year-old has endured a mixed season so far, finding the net 10 times in all competitions this term.

One club who have been heavily linked with the player is Middlesbrough, with Neil Warnock keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season, but according to MacGregor, the Teessiders will face competition from overseas if they’re to tempt the player to the Riverside Stadium.

Writing for Bristol Live, MacGregor said: “Famara Diedhiou has been out of form the last few weeks for Bristol City, with the club’s results dipping since January: now 11 losses in the last 16 league games. In that time, since the close of the transfer window, Diedhiou has only scored against Middlesbrough, with two goals, an assist and a man of the match display on Teesside that night, from 18 games across all competitions for club and country.

“Some fans have naturally equated this to the powerhouse forward downing tools, but in reality the Senegal international has been starved of service.

“Bristol City have the second worst Expected Goals total in the division – only Sheffield Wednesday have a lower total according to WyScout – indicating that the Robins create the fewest chances in the whole league bar one side.

“As City improve, Diedhiou will be expected to hit the net more. Unfortunately a spate of injuries in midfield and defence make that unlikely in the short term at Ashton Gate. Diedhiou, meanwhile, is no closer to settling his longer-term future, with his contract ending in June. He has already received offers from abroad however as he weighs up his options.”

The verdict

The future of Famara Diedhiou is likely to rumble on until the start of the new season.

It’s clear that the Bristol City striker won’t be short of new offers as he looks to find the best place to continue his career at the start of next season.

Middlesbrough would surely be a tempting option, but it all depends on the caliber and financial-backing that the other interested parties can bring to the table.