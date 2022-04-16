Middlesbrough dealt mid-term player blow in wake of AFC Bournemouth stalemate

Middlesbrough will be without Matt Crooks for their next three Championship fixtures due to suspension.

Crooks picked up his 15th yellow card of the season in yesterday’s goalless draw with AFC Bournemouth, with Teesside Live outlining in their own running commentary that the midfielder will now miss a run of three straight fixtures in the run-in.

That rules Crooks out of Easter Monday’s clash with Huddersfield Town at the Riverside Stadium, as well as Boro’s upcoming meetings with Swansea City on April 23rd and Cardiff City on April 27th.

The next time he will be available to Chris Wilder is when Stoke City visit Teesside on April 30th for the penultimate game of the regular season.

A play-off campaign could be on the cards beyond that, though, with yesterday’s point looking a good one on a day in the Championship where only Luton Town in the top-six managed to take maximum points – even then, they were taking points off Nottingham Forest, another side in the play-off places.

Boro, then, remain seventh in the table and two points adrift of Sheffield United, holding a game in-hand over their Yorkshire rivals in the race for the play-offs.

Crooks’ absence in the coming three fixtures is a concern, though, with the 28-year-old scoring eight goals and registering two assists in 38 appearances this season.

The Verdict

It’s the crunch time of the season, so Wilder will be frustrated losing someone as influential as Crooks for three important fixtures.

Yet, the bookings are a part of the midfielder’s game, he plays on the edge and having watched him crash past 10 bookings, you did expect him to eventually reach 15 before the end of the season.

The hope at the Riverside Stadium will be that Boro can keep in contention for the play-offs without him available, so his return can coincide with Wilder’s side snatching a place in the play-offs and extending their season.

