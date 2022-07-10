Middlesbrough dealt blow in chase for Championship striker

Middlesbrough have been thrwarted in their hopes to sign their former striker Jordan Rhodes according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

This is a result of the managerial change at Huddersfield Town with Nixon detailing on his Patreon that new Head Coach Danny Schofield is a big fan of Rhodes and Rhodes himself will not push to leave the Terriers.

Huddersfield were most recently said to have been asking for a price that was too high for Boro with recent events making it even more difficult for the Teesiders to pursue their target.

It’s been a frustrating transfer window for Wilder so far when it comes to attacking recruitments as they’ve been unable to sign a striker so far, an area in desperate need of strengthening.

Corberan’s resignation came as a surprise to many and certainly makes doing a deal with Middlesbrough for Rhodes much more difficult.

Rhodes picked up four goals in 28 appearances last season and became a reliable figure coming off the bench once he found fitness after spending much of the first half of the campaign injured.

The Verdict

It will be frustrating for Wilder who would have hoped he could have aecured the signing of the experienced frontman Rhodes.

Whilst Rhodes hasn’t been as prolific in recent years as he was earlier in his career, he has still been an important cog for several teams including Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City and of course Huddersfield last season.

He scored the winning goal in the playoff semi-final which seemed like the vintage Rhodes had returned and under Wilder, you would have expected him to thrive in the squad.