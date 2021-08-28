Middlesbrough deal for Norwich City forward imminent

Middlesbrough have agreed to sign Norwich City forward Onel Hernandez on loan, according to Football Insider.

Neil Warnock has overhauled his forward line this season, with Ashley Fletcher, Britt Assombalonga, and Chuba Akpom all departing while Uche Ikpeazu and Sammy Ameobi have both joined the club.

It seems the Boro boss is set to add yet another attacking option with Football Insider reporting that a deal has been agreed with Norwich to bring Hernandez to the Riverside on loan.

It is understood the move has been green-lighted by Daniel Farke and is expected to be completed imminently.

Injuries have restricted the 28-year-old’s contributions for the Canaries in recent years but he has proven himself an asset in the Championship in the past, scoring eight times and providing 10 assists as he helped them win promotion in 2018/19.

It seems Boro aren’t done yet either as reports have indicated that they’re also keen on Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke.

The Verdict

The last few days of the window could be busy for the North East club as Warnock looks to add some more quality to his squad.

Many had Boro down as dark horses for promotion this season but so far the Teessiders have struggled to get out of first gear.

The arrival of Hernandez could be just the boost they need, particularly if Warnock can get him back to the level he was playing at during Norwich’s 2018/19 promotion-winning season.

Adding more goal threat is a smart move from Boro as there’s a lot of pressure on Ikpeazu to find the net at the moment given the options currently in the squad.

It seems the Riverside outfit are set to add a player that has scored goals at this level before and get the deal done imminently, which is certainly good news for them.