Southampton and Celtic’s chances of signing Ajay Matthews from Middlesbrough have been dealt a significant blow.

The club have confirmed on their official website that the promising young star has put pen to paper on a new deal to keep him with the Championship club.

The 18-year-old was the subject of transfer speculation but has agreed to a new deal to keep him with Boro until the summer of 2027.

The forward made his debut against Leeds United, coming off the bench in the team’s 4-3 loss at the Riverside last April.

He made one more appearance for Michael Carrick’s side before the end of the campaign, and has now committed his long-term future to the Teesside outfit.

Ajay Matthews’ Middlesbrough future

Matthews was attracting interest from a number of clubs prior to his new contract with Middlesbrough, with The Secret Scout naming Celtic and Southampton among the teams keen.

But the Saints and Scottish giants have suffered a blow in that pursuit, as the exciting young striker will not be making the switch in January after agreeing to a long-term deal.

This might not hurt Southampton's ambition to compete against relegation from the Premier League this year, as it's probably experienced additional firepower that could be needed for Russell Martin's side. While Celtic find themselves in competition for the Premiership title again this year, and should be fine without youth.

However, missing out on such a bright prospect will also be a blow, with both clubs looking to recruit the best academy talents they can find as part of their current transfer strategies. In the future, it could be seen as a miss.

It was also reported during the summer that Rangers, Brighton, Brentford and Newcastle United were all also interested in the striker, but Boro have fended off that speculation with this latest development.

First team chances have been limited this season, perhaps as a result of the speculation over his future.

But now he will surely have the chance to prove himself in Carrick’s side, especially with a lack of goals becoming a real issue as they eye a promotion push this year.

Hayden Hackney, Tommy Conway and Matthew Clarke are the team’s joint top scorers, with a measly two each after 10 games.

Emmanuel Latte Lath’s performances in front of goal have been particularly concerning for supporters, with the 25-year-old bagging just one from 10 appearances in the Championship so far this season.

This new contract could open the door for Matthews to step into the team in his place and show what he is capable of at the age of just 18.

Middlesbrough league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 23rd) Team P GD Pts 11 Middlesbrough 10 +1 14 12 Derby County 11 0 14 13 Swansea City 11 +1 13 14 Preston North End 11 -4 13 15 Stoke City 11 -2 12 16 Hull City 10 -2 12 17 Sheffield Wednesday 11 -6 12

Middlesbrough are 11th in the Championship table after 10 games, with the gap to the play-off places currently four points.

However, Carrick’s side are back in action on Wednesday evening when they face Sheffield United at the Riverside.

Victory over the Blades would move them right back into contention for a play-off position.

Middlesbrough go into their game against Sheffield United off the back of two defeats in a row, losing to Bristol City and Watford either side of the October international break.

New Ajay Matthews deal is great business for Middlesbrough

Matthews is a very promising young talent that has performed quite well at underage level.

It is telling that he attracted so much attention from top flight clubs, and capturing his signature could prove a real coup for the club.

Given their issues in front of goal at the moment, it could be worth giving him a run out in the side to see what he can do in the coming weeks.

Certainly if Latte Lath continues to struggle in front of goal, then it will surely only be a matter of time before Matthews is called upon.